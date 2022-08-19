After Barbie, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling may work together again on successful franchise – Movie News

A 1960s franchise, Ocean’s Eleven will get a prequel and is rumored to have the Hidden Agent star in the cast.

Ryan Gosling, star of Netflix’s recent film The Hidden Agent, is being considered to join the cast of the prequel to the Ocean’s Eleven franchise. (Eleven Men and One Secret, in free translation), alongside actress Margot Robbie. The franchise created in 1960, gained a sequel in the 2000s with director Steven Soderbergh, who recreated the narrative for the modern day.

The sequel, which starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon, helped turn the trilogy into financially successful releases, and within a decade of its conclusion in 2007, Warner Bros. launched the spin-off Eight Women and a Secret, with Sandra Bullock (recently starring in Bullet Train) and Cate Blanchett (known for her role in The Lord of the Rings).

The franchise, however, was confirmed in May of this year in a prequel bringing Robbie to the lead role, without many details about the production yet, but that would be set in Europe in the 1960s. Directed by Jay Roach, the film is quoted Gosling for the cast. , an actor who already has a job in Barbie, as Ken alongside the actress in Greta Gerwig’s film. Details on Gosling’s character have yet to be revealed, however the film’s budget will be larger than Ocean’s films.

Gosling is also known for his roles in La La Land and the recent Netflix action movie The Hidden Agent, which alongside Chris Evans and Ana de Armas was one of the most expensive productions on the platform. Robie, who in addition to having high expectations as Barbie in the live-action, is also recognized for her performances in The Wolf of Wall Street, The Suicide Squad and the biopic I, Tonya. The Hidden Agent was released in July and can be watched on Netflix.