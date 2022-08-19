After controversy, Galtier evaluates Neymar’s stay at PSG

Credit: Disclosure – PSG

Before the duel against Lille, for the French Championship, Christophe Galtier answered journalists’ doubts about important issues at PSG. Despite the great start to the season, the controversy involving the official penalty taker caused a negative impact, a case that was dealt with, and resolved, behind the scenes. Therefore, although football is a volatile environment, the coach believes that Neymar does not even think about leaving the French club.

Making it clear that shirt 10 did not ask to leave, Galtier made it clear that the Brazilian is not for sale. As no bids have taken place so far, PSG is not expected to receive any offers until the window closes.

“There may be surprises in the transfer window. Ney didn’t ask to leave. He performs well in matches and in training. He is not a player on standby (to leave), but a transfer window is a transfer window.”

📸Neymar and Mbappé in today’s training pic.twitter.com/OMJfWnhL3V — Paris of the Depression (@parisdadepre) August 19, 2022

On the performance of the attack, Galtier said that Mbappé will not be excluded by Messi and Neymar. Given this, as they are great players, the tendency is for the three to look for each other on the field and for individualism to be discarded. Even so, the coach made a mystery about who will be the priority penalty taker in the club’s next commitment in Ligue 1.

“It was an efficient trio last season. They look for each other all the time. It’s a real trio and not a Messi-Neymar pair. It’s easy to integrate Kylian. Lille had a good campaign last season and they have the experience of those big games. It will be a more important test in terms of intensity.”, he stated.

“Penalty taker? Players will know that,” he added.