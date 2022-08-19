After dancing video controversy, Finland’s prime minister takes drug test | World

Marin claimed, however, that he had never used drugs. “I have never used drugs in my life,” said the 36-year-old, one of the youngest in the world..
Images from a private Instagram account of a friend of Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin show the country’s leader singing and kneeling dancing. — Photo: Reproduction
The video, recorded from a social media post and released this week, shows the premier at a private party in an apartment dancing with excitement and floor-to-ceiling for someone filming the group with her cell phone.
The images generated controversy in the country, but Marin went public to rebut critics, and said he was doing nothing wrong.
“I’m disappointed that this video was made public. I spent the night with friends, partying, yes. I danced and sang. But I have no reason to do drugs, or anything other than alcohol. I’ve done perfectly nice things, nothing to hide.” , he said, according to the Finnish network YLE and the local newspaper “Hufvudstadsbladet”.
The 36-year-old Finnish prime minister gained prominence when she confronted Putin and asked for her country to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) – the Russian leader had threatened harsh retaliation if Finland, which has more than 1,300 kilometers of border with Russia, joined the military alliance, considered by Moscow one of the main enemies of the country.
Critics of the prime minister told local media that the stance was inappropriate at a time when the country is facing an economic crisis due to high electricity prices and tensions with Russia over the NATO accession process.
