Agribusiness heiress will give up R$ 20 billion

THE young Marlene Engelhorn, 29 years oldshocked the world last week after announcing that will donate 90% of the inheritance, valued at R$ 22 billion. A student of German language and literature at the University of Vienna, Austria, the young woman is heir to the BASF, a German chemical giant and one of the largest agribusiness companies in the world. In an interview, Marlene Engelhorn, who is part of the ‘Tax me now’ movement, formed by other heirs who defend the taxation of large fortunessaid that the decision was not “a matter of will, but of justice”. “In our societies, individual wealth is structurally linked to collective poverty,” said the heiress. inheritance donation

Marlene’s grandmother, Traudl Engelhorn-Vechiatto, 95, had announced her desire to leave her fortune to Marlene.

According to her granddaughter, her grandmother “gave her enormous freedom to do whatever she wanted”.

Marlene will receive the money after her grandmother’s death. She never worked at the family-founded company.

The student claims that money will not make her happy, as she “did nothing” to receive the amount.

Even with the donation, Marlene Engelhorn will continue with an inheritance of R$ 2 billion.