All About Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain’s Heiress

Daughter of the coolest couple of the 90s, Frances Bean Cobain has the soul of an artist and lives away from the spotlight

Daughter of the couple more cool from the 90s, Frances Bean Cobain was born into the spotlight but chose to pursue a low-key life. Today, at the age of 30 – completed this Thursday (18) – the singer’s only heir Courtney Love it’s from Kurt Cobain the leader of the band Nirvana, follows the path of art, dates the son of Tony Hawkovercame drug addiction and has already squandered much of the inheritance left by her father, who committed suicide in 1994, when Frances was only one year and eight months old.

In celebration of the artist’s birthday, HFTV brings together everything you need to know about Frances Cobain — including her up-and-down upbringing, her relationship with Kurt’s death, her controversial divorce, and her thoughts on Nirvana!

Dave Grohl, RuPaul, Frances and Kurt Cobain at the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards – (Getty Images)

THE MEANING OF YOUR NAME

Cobain’s first name was inspired by the Scottish singer Frances McKee, known for his work in The Vaselines, Kurt Cobain’s favorite band. “Bean”, her middle name, was chosen because Kurt thought his daughter looked like a bean when he saw her on the ultrasound.

UNSTABLE BREEDING

Frances had an up-and-down upbringing, and the controversy began before she was born, when Courtney Love was accused of using heroin while pregnant. After the rumours, Child Protective Services launched an investigation and Frances was taken away from her parents for a short time when she was just two weeks old.

After Kurt’s death, Frances was raised by her mother, aunts and paternal grandmother. However, her creation turned out to be unstable. In 2003, during Courtney’s hospital stay, the girl was placed in her grandmother’s care. In 2009, the court ruled that Wendy O’Connormother of Kurt Cobain, and Kimberly Cobain, the singer’s sister, would have custody of Fras. Days later, Love received a temporary ban from having any contact with her daughter due to an allegation of domestic violence.

Frances Bean Cobain and Courtney Love – (Getty Images)

NIRVANA FAN? Anyone who thinks Frances is a fan of her father’s music is wrong. In an exclusive interview with rolling stoneshe revealed that she doesn’t like Nirvana that much, but she has her favorite songs. “The grunge scene doesn’t interest me, but Territorial Pissings [de Nevermind] It’s a fucking good song. and Dumb [de In Utero], I cry every time I hear it. It’s a simplified version of Kurt’s perception of himself when he was drugged, clean, feeling inadequate at being called the voice of a generation.”confessed the artist. DRUG ADDICTION Just like her parents, Frances Bean also went through hard times due to drug addiction. However, in 2018, she made an emotional post celebrating two years of sobriety. “I want to be able to recognize and observe that my journey can be didactic, helping people who are going through something similar. It’s a daily battle to deal with all the tragic, sick and uncomfortable things that have happened and can happen.”wrote Frances in part of the post. Frances in 2017 – (Getty Images) ARTIST’S SOUL Love’s daughter has already done some modeling work, however, she ended up following her parents’ path and found herself in the world of the arts. Frances is a visual artist and, despite not having released any official song or album, she has already proved that she has a talent for music in the videos released on her social networks. THE INHERITANCE OF MILLIONS The owner of an envying bank account, Frances Cobain inherited about $450 million. In 2019, during an interview with the podcast of RuPaulthe daughter of the leader of Nirvana spoke about her relationship to Kurt’s heritage and said that she has always lived on “excesses”, as this was the only way she was taught. The artist also revealed that before she got sober, she spent $ 11.2 million of the fortune left by Cobain. “It took me a while to get away from it and become conscious to realize that no matter how much money you think you have, it’s not permanent.”confessed Frances. 1993 MTV Video Music Awards – (Getty Images) THE RELATIONSHIP WITH THE DEATH OF THE FATHER To the rolling stone, Frances spoke openly about her relationship with her father’s death. “Kurt got to the point where he ended up having to sacrifice every bit of who he was for his art, because the world demanded it of him. I think that was one of the many triggers for him to feel like he didn’t want to be here and everyone would be happier without him.” The star’s daughter continues to maintain Kurt’s legacy, including serving as executive producer of the HBO documentary about Cobain’s life, Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck (2015). However, he does not hide how much he would like to have had a “father”. “Actually, if he had lived, I would have had a father. And that would have been an amazing experience.”he added. CONTROVERSIAL DIVORCE Frances Cobain married Isaiah Silva, lead singer of the band The Eeries, in 2014 and, two years later, decided to separate from the musician. However, the end of the relationship was not easy. To get a divorce, Frances had to give up the guitar that Kurt Cobain used during the legendary recording of the “MTV Unplugged” from Nirvana, in 1993. And the story doesn’t stop there: according to the people, Isaiah accused his ex-mother-in-law, Courtney Love, of trying to kill him to get the guitar back. Jeez! Kurt Cobain’s iconic – and controversial – guitar – (Getty Images)

GODFATHER AND GODMOTHER

In addition to her famous parents, Frances is also the goddaughter of great celebrities! Her godmother is the iconic actress Drew Barrymoreyour godfather is Michael Stipeformer lead singer of rock band REM

LOVE LIFE

Currently, Frances is in a relationship with Riley Hawkson of the famous skateboarderTony Hawk and his ex-wife Cindy Dunbar.