All about the new Netflix miniseries – Jornada Geek

Months after the first news about its development, the series echoes was officially launched by Netflix in the month of August 2022 as one of their new original projects. And so, we gathered in a single text the main details of its plot and production.

The plot of the Echoes series

the miniseries echoes revolves around two identical twins, Leni and Gina (interpreted per Michelle Monaghan)who share a big and dangerous secret. Since childhood, Leni and Gina have always secretly switched identities.

This attitude is over culminating in a double life for the twins as adults, in a setting where they share two homes, two husbands and a child. But when one of them disappears, this perfectly coordinated world starts to fall apart.

Cast and production

In addition to having the actress Michelle Monaghan as the interpreter of the characters Leni and Gina, the cast of the miniseries echoes It’s formed by Matt Bomer like Jack Beck, Daniel Sunjata like Charlie Davenport, Ali Stroker like Claudia, Karen Robinson like Sheriff Louise Floss, Rosanny Zayas like Paula Martinez, Michael O’Neill like Victor McCleary, Celia Weston like Georgia Tyler, Gable Swanlund as Mathilda “Mattie” Beck, Jonathan Tucker like Dylan James, among others.

The miniseries was created and scripted by Vanessa Gazywho in turn also takes on an executive production role alongside Brian Yorkey, Quinton Peeples, Imogen Banks, and Shine Banks. Yorkey and Peeples also take on the role of showrunner for the show.

Check out the trailer:

