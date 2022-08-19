“And Dad participated…”; Neymar lets business “escape” in Vila Belmiro and Santos fans go crazy

Striker once again nudged the Santos fan, who once again asked for the player to return to Santos

Santos is slowly trying to get around the financial crisis and also assemble a competitive squad for coach Lisca Doido. In this last transfer window, which ended on Monday night (15), Peixe managed to hire four reinforcements: right-back Nathan, midfielders Luan and Carbajal, in addition to forward Soteldo. Next season, president Andrés Rueda has promised that he will make a greater investment in the ball market.

And this Friday (19), one of the Meninos da Vila again provoked Santos fans: Neymar. The star of the Brazilian National Team and PSG, once again declared his desire to play in Vila Belmiro. This time, the player posted a photo of his son Lucca behind one of the goals at Estádio Santista and in the caption he said that he helped Alvinegro to win games at home and can’t wait to return to playing on one of the most historic fields in the world. world champion country. The statement stirred fans on the web.

“That field back there has little history, see? And Dad participated a little bit. I miss the most famous village in the world”, said the PSG striker. It didn’t take long for the Santos fans to pass on the statement of the star on the web, and as on other occasions they asked for the return of Menino da Vila to Peixe.

“You could BUY the saints and play at the same time, for the love of god do it soon”said a fan. “Come back, 11 is waiting for you, idol! I miss you!”joked another fanatic from Santos. “Boy Ney is deceiving me a lot, you can continue it’s good”joked another member of the crowd. “Then come back raggedy. Come help us like Soteldinho”, demanded another fan.

Neymar left Santos in 2013 to join Barcelona. The striker has been constantly saying that if he returns to Brazil, he can play for Santos again. The striker’s contract with PSG runs until July 2027.