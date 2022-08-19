App guarantees to pay for views on videos, but how much is it possible to earn? Meet the Earn Cash app!

Nowadays, who wouldn’t want to make money online? Even more without having to make any kind of effort or investment? For this audience, micro-task apps – such as the Earn Cash App – represent interesting alternatives. These apps offer small payments to users who perform simple activities like watching videos, reading the news, filling out questionnaires, and more.

So, many people wonder: how to find, in 2022, an app that really pays? After all, many alternatives in the field fail to deliver on their payment promises. Even worse: they hide virtual scams and pyramid schemes. Would this be the case with the Earn Cash App? We explain below everything you need to know about the app: how to download it, how to earn money and, finally, your confidence level.

Earn Cash App – How to download the app?

If you have an Apple mobile phone with the iOS operating system, you will not be able to download the Earn Cash App. The app is only available on the Play Store. Therefore, it only works on devices with the Android operating system. By all indications, the Earn Cash App is still a big news on Google Play. So far, only 10,000 people have downloaded the app.. Developed by an Indian company, the app is only available in English.

How to make money on the new social network? How much money can you earn on the app?

The Earn Cash App mixes elements of micro-task platforms with aspects of social media – like TikTok and Kwai. In the app, users receive rewards for producing content for the platform. Hence, they must upload videos and images. With each posting, subscribers receive a specific amount of points, which must be accumulated until reaching the minimum withdrawal amount.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to set a specific amount for Earn Cash App payments. After all, they depend on the dedication and popularity of each user. In addition, the app’s official page fails to inform the minimum withdrawal amount or its corresponding score. Transfers (allegedly) happen via PayPal and gift cards from online stores.

Earn Cash App worth it? Is the app reliable? Really pay?

On the Play Store, Earn Cash App secured a grade of 4.3 (out of 5), considered average. In the comments, users reveal that the app actually delivers on its payment promises. In addition, subscribers say the income generation process is relatively simple. There are some complaints, but they involve occasional problems (such as instability and crashes). See below for some reports and draw your own conclusions.

“The app has a good proposal, it pays correctly.” – MG Gamer.

“I loved the app, it just doesn’t do what it says about paying 1 dollar. Because I cashed out over $1, and I got 69 cents on the dollar, and with PayPal’s abusive fee, I only got a few cents.” – Bruno Campos.

“Wonderful app, I already made 2 withdrawals and received 2. The only problem is that the points keep increasing.” – Regillane.

If you want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available on the Play Store. Just go to Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/) and search by application name. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

