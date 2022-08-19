Apple SHOCKS consumers and changes iPhone prices in Brazil

In Brazil, it is a little more expensive to purchase certain products from apple. That’s because the company announced an increase in the prices of versions of its flagship, the iPhone. The update in values ​​was presented in the last week and can reach 3.5%, depending on the device model.

In the readjustment list are the versions iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max and Miniin addition to iPhone 12 Mini It’s from iPhone SE 2022. These are some of the most recent models launched by the company and which many people wish to consume.

On the opposite side, prices were maintained in the case of iPhone 13 in conventional versionas well as the models iPhone 12 and iPhone 11. The items currently have an official value of R$7,599, R$6,499 and R$4,999, respectively.

Apple products that have gone up in price

It’s not just Apple phones that have gone up in price. The company also announced the rise of some of its best-known products, such as Macs and iPads.

In the case of the iPad Air, which has Wi-Fi and 64 GB, the official price rose from R$6,697 to R$7,099. In the case of the MacBook Air, with an M1 chip (256 GB), the initial value of the offer is now R$ 11,599, and for the notebook with an M2 chip (512 GB), R$ 17,199.

iPhone 13 pricing table

The cell phone model so far is the last one released by Apple. It began to be sold in the country in October 2021. In early 2022, the company even lowered the prices of the item in the Pro, Pro Max and Mini versions.

The price of the mini version of the iPhone 13 used to cost BRL 6,374, but has now returned to the previous price of BRL 6,599. The readjustment also reached the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. After the new increase, they cost R$9,499 and R$10,499, respectively.

See below the updated table with the new iPhone 13 prices in Brazil: