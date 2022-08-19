“Assured me that…”; Jorge Nicola brings exclusive about surprise signing that ‘popcorn’ on the web for Palmeiras

Palmeiras is the leader of the Brazilian championship with 48 points, maintaining an advantage of nine for the second place, besides being disputing the Brazil’s Cup and the America’s Liberators. Next Sunday (21) there is a direct confrontation against the vice-leader of the Brazilian, Flamengoat 4 pm, at Allianz Parque, in a match valid for the 23rd round.

And despite the recent closing of the transfer window, some names are still being speculated at Alviverde for the next season. what is the case of Maxi Gomes26 years old, who works in the Valencefrom Spain, where he has a contract until June 2024. Initially the information was given by the Spanish journalist Matias Torres.

However, according to information provided by the journalist Jorge Nicola, the board of palm trees I had a list of center forward names and his was on the list. But the communicator stressed that the summit alviverde never made a proposal or surveys to hire the athlete, even more so after the arrival of names such as: Flaco Lopez and Meritiel.

“I got in touch with the Palmeiras manager to find out if there is any movement at Palmeiras for the hiring of Maxi Gomes. My source at Palmeiras assured me that there is no chance of Maxi Gomes being signed now or for 2023. His name appeared in a long list of speculated names, while Palmeiras was looking for a striker, but after signing Flaco Lopez and Meritiel, he was completely discarded”, clarified.