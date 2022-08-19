Astro Reveals If He Would Play Lex Luthor Again In DC



One of the stars of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Jesse Eisenberg, revealed if he would return to play Lex Luthor at DC.

The Zack Snyder-directed film has divided fans and critics alike, with new takes on Superman, Batman, and Lex Luthor himself.

The most classic villain of the Man of Steel was present, being as enigmatic as the Riddler. Eisenberg, in a recent interview, reminisced about his role, which he did not expect to play (via ComicBook).

Although the reaction from fans was not as good as he imagined, the actor said he would return to the role if given another chance.

‘For me, it was not a role I had imagined since childhood. For me, it was a chance to play this great character that this great writer [Chris Terrio] wrote, and I loved doing it. So, playing him is a joy,’ commented the actor.

‘You do all sorts of different things, sometimes great roles appear in really commercial things, and terrible roles appear in independent films,’ he said.



More about Batman v Superman

‘The confrontation between Superman and Zod in Metropolis caused the world’s population to be divided over the presence of extraterrestrials on Earth. While many consider Superman a new god, there are those who understand that the existence of such a powerful being without any kind of control is extremely dangerous,” says the synopsis.

‘BruceWayne is one of those who believe in this second hypothesis. Under the guise of a violent and obsessed Batman, he takes on Superman as the world wonders what kind of hero it needs.

The film was directed by Zack Snyder, with a screenplay by Chris Terrio and David S. Goyer.

The film introduced Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman to the DCEU, in addition to Ben Affleck’s Batman. The film adapts The Dark Knight, a four-issue comic book series written by Frank Miller in the 1980s.

In addition to Gadot and Affleck, Henry Cavill played Superman, Jesse Eisenberg played Lex Luthor and Jeremy Irons played Alfred.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is on HBO Max.

This post Astro reveals if he would return to live as Lex Luthor in DC was first published on Observatório do Cinema.