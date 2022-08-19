At least 2 die after plane crash in California

Two planes collided in northern California while trying to land at a local airport on Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said Thursday.

The planes were trying to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport when they collided with each other just before 3 pm, according to Watsonville city officials.

The city did not report the exact number of deaths. The Federal Aviation Agency said one person was aboard the single-engine Cessna 152 that was involved and two people were aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340, the second aircraft in the accident.

A photo of the aftermath of the accident shared by the city shows a building with its outer wall collapsed while parts of the plane were inside.

It was unclear what caused the accident. The city said an investigation is under way.

The accident took place at Watsonville Municipal Airport in Watsonville, California, a town of just over 50,000 people located about 80 kilometers south of San Jose.

