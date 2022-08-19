At the Vatican, Brazilian woman hands a bottle of cachaa to Pope Francis



A year after Pope Francis jokingly declared that we Brazilians had no salvation because “too much cachaa and too little prayer”, the pontiff received an unexpected gift from a Brazilian believer.

Cristina Chaim, 32 years old, managed, surprisingly, to go through the Vatican magazine with a bottle of cachaa and deliver it to the religious. The Catholic is an assiduous participant in the Youth of Our Lady group, which met with the Pope in early August.

According to information from the Estado newspaper’s Direto da Fonte column, the audience, which was attended by 180 young people, had been expected since 2018. .

“But since the pontiff’s declaration, I knew I had to take him a penguin. I took in my suitcase a 200 ml bottle of cachaa from Minas with the label of the fictional brand Lots of Prayer – Pouca Cachaa and a card with the same sentence and the flag from Brazil”, said the Christian.

Drink passed through the magazine

Expectations for the audience were high, the Vatican, headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church did not explain the procedural protocols and Chaim was not informed if he would have contact with Pope Francis. “I slept very poorly the night before and on the way I remembered that I would have to go through the magazine, where it was not allowed to enter with liquids or glass”, declared the Brazilian.

However, “at the time of the X-ray, the carabinieri let it go.” At the end of the meeting, the Catholic leader offered to greet everyone present. “In my turn, I was shaking too much, my stomach hurt. I approached him, showed him the card and the bottle. He laughed out loud, throwing his head back,” the young woman recalled. Afterwards, Francisco would have said: “Thank you very much, may God bless Brazil”.