Atlético-MG negotiates with Rodinei and Casemiro leaves Real

Even with the Brazilian window closed, the football market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the last days of negotiations between the clubs.

See the main news from today’s ball:

Atlético-MG tries Rodinei

Flamengo’s owner since the arrival of coach Dorival Júnior, right-back Rodinei can change Ninho do Urubu for Cidade do Galo in 2023. The 30-year-old has a proposal from Atlético-MG, which tries to take advantage of the contractual situation of the club. athlete with the Rubro-Negro. As Rodinei has a contract only until December, he can already sign a pre-contract with any other team, without any payment to Flamengo.

The negotiation is conducted by Atlético’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, who has a great relationship with the right-back. Both worked together at Flamengo and also at Internacional.

Inter presents defender

Image: Publicity/SC Internacional

The return of the Brazilian Championship has begun, and Internacional continues to present reinforcements for the sequence of the season. The ball of the moment is defender Igor Gomes, who will have his first experience in Brazil. At the age of 21, the defender stood out with the shirt of Volta Redonda-RJ and was soon hired to defend the colors of Barcelona, ​​but he was only in the B team of the Catalonia club and suffered from injuries.

With no space in European football, the player, who also plays as a side, chose to return to Brazil and agreed with the Rio Grande do Sul team, where he will have his first opportunity in a professional team in his country of origin.

Reinier is borrowed again

Girona, a team that competes in the 1st division of the Spanish Championship, confirmed the loan agreement with Brazilian midfielder Reinier, 20 years old. Linked to Real Madrid, the player will play this season in search of conquering his space within European football. This will be the second time he has gone on loan after agreeing with the capital team.

In the last two seasons, the Brazilian was linked to Borussia Dortmund, from Germany, but he did not achieve great prominence. In the period he was at the club, there were 39 games and only one goal and one assist. At the end of last season, the loan ended and Reinier returned to Real Madrid.

Casemiro swaps Real for United

Image: Assembly

Real Madrid made official today the transfer of midfielder Casemiro to Manchester United. In an official statement, also shared on social media, the merengue team praised the “legendary” player and announced the date of the Brazilian’s official farewell. “Real Madrid is and will always be your home and I wish you the best of luck in this new stage of your life,” wrote the Spanish club.

According to the journalist Fabrizio Romano, United closed the hiring of the midfielder of the Brazilian team for 60 million euros (R$ 312 million), but this amount could increase if Casemiro meets the goals stipulated in his contract. The midfielder trained in São Paulo signs a contract until 2026 with an option for another year.