Atlético-MG: Tite discusses the possibility of returning to Galo after the Selection | athletic-mg

Maybe (about returning to the command of Atlético). I have the exact dimension, but I always want to say that I don’t run away from this responsibility (Atletico’s relegation) because maturity also brings learning. If you look at the history of Atlético Mineiro after that moment and of Tite after that moment, you will see that the professional trajectory of both Atlético and Tite took impressive flight. Today I am happy to say that I am the last Brazilian world champion, with pride, but without being proud. I am pleased to say this. Today Atletico is a top team that was in the world championship, was champion of Libertadores, Brazilian, impressive history. This ascension of responsibility, the evolutionary process is part. Maybe (come back). You can’t say tomorrow, so you can’t say yes or no. I can tell you that I don’t talk to anyone while I’m in the Brazilian team out of respect for my work and for one other thing, for Dona Rose, my wife. I say as soon as she talks to me ‘lo, after the World Cup you’ll stay with me’ and my son says ‘yeah, she’ll stay with you and she won’t last two, three months and she’ll send you to work and say I can’t take it anymore’