Atltico vs Gois: see the probable lineups for the Brazilian match

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Cuca coach during Atltico training in Cidade do Galo

Atltico and Gois will face each other from 4:30 pm this Saturday (20), in Mineiro, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. O supersports brings the probable scales for the match.

athletic

Galo starts the round in seventh position, with 35 points – 13 less than leader Palmeiras and one behind Internacional, the first team of the G6, group of those classified for the next Copa Libertadores.

In the game against Gois, Atltico tries to continue the recovery in the Brazilian. The team beat Coritiba 1-0 last Sunday, at Couto Pereira, and ended a series of four games without winning in the competition (one draw and three defeats).

Coach Cuca can repeat against Gois the formation he sent to the field in the previous round. No one is suspended, and the only one missing is the reserve steering wheel Otvio (muscle injury).

There are, however, possibilities for changes. Midfielder Nacho Fernndez and forward Alan Kardec, respectively authors of assists and goals against Coritiba, could gain an opportunity in the starting lineup.

So the likely Atlantic has Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho (Nacho); Pavn (Kardec), Hulk and Keno.

goals

Gois is 13th in the Brazilian, with 26 points – just three ahead of Ava, 17th, the first team in the relegation zone.

Coach Jair Ventura’s team is experiencing an unstable moment in competition. In the last six matches for Serie A, they have won only one. Last weekend, they drew 1-1 at home with Ava.

For the game against Atltico, Gois will not be able to count on the left-back Svio, who will be suspended after being sent off in the last match. Hugo or Danilo Barcelos will occupy the sector.

On the bench, the team should have two reinforcements from the middle forward: attacking midfielders Marquinhos Gabriel (recently signed) and Apodi (recovered from a muscle injury after two months).

The probable Gois has Tadeu; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo and Hugo (Danilo Barcelos); Auremir, Matheus Sales, Diego and Dad Belmonte; Vincius and Pedro Raul.