attack on freedom of expression

Freedom of expression, as well as democracy, are in the speeches of the so-called “defenders” of the rule of law, who have now been able to write and read letters at theatrical events or ceremonies marked by pomp and Persian rugs.

They pretend to defend freedoms, guaranteed in the Constitution, but they applaud or even promote censorship, banishment and cancellation of these questioning people, who dare to bring up inconvenient truths by taking advantage of the public square of the technological age.

Paula Schmitt is one of those people who discovered the wealth of direct communication with the public through social networks. Since the beginning of the pandemic, she had been publishing scientific studies, criticizing the lack of questions from doctors, the population and the press itself, about various measures supposedly adopted to combat Covid-19.

In addition to being one of the rare defenders of medical autonomy and the freedom of patients to decide how they want to be treated, she never stopped demanding vaccine safety in the face of serious adverse effects and even sudden deaths that began to be recorded soon after the start of immunization.

Result: the journalist bothered the pharmaceutical industry and the sponsors of the “checking” agencies hired by Big Techs. She was punished several times, barred from posting and communicating with followers for periods of detention, until she was banned from Twitter.

Last Saturday (13), when trying to access her profile on the platform, the journalist came across the warning of “permanent suspension”. There were no explanations, other than the unbelievable standard response alleging alleged violation of the “Covid-19 misinformation rule”. What that rule is, nobody knows. But in dictatorship 5.0 this is how it works.

Paula Schmitt and freedom of expression

Journalist Paula Schmitt is not a recent graduate trying to venture into new media in search of likes. Her curriculum includes coverage of two wars. Paula lived in Lebanon, where she received a Masters in Political Science and Middle Eastern Studies from the American University of Beirut.

He was a correspondent for Radio France and SBT in the Middle East. He also worked as a political columnist for the newspapers Folha de S. Paulo and O Estado de S. Paulo. He currently writes articles for the Poder 360 news site.

In the video interview, which you can access by clicking play on the image at the top of the page, she recalls the last content she posted on her profile, believing that freedom of expression was still in force in the country.

“The big reason for social media bans is telling the truth. Lying is awarded the seal of ‘truth’, awarded by people who were never elected and whose power is essentially determined by money… I’ve covered two wars. . I’ve never seen so much dirt in my life.” Paula Schmitt, journalist banned from Twitter after posting links to news and scientific studies on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The publication that may have led Paula to the definitive “shut up”, was the link to a systematic review of research, made by Harvard professors, in which the authors point out that the use of hydroxychloroquine as a prevention of Covid-19 saved thousands of lives. .