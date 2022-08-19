Award for classification in the Copa do Brasil brings relief to Fluminense leaders

By drawing 2-2 with Fortaleza, last Wednesday, at Maracanã, Fluminense guaranteed qualification for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. And the relief was far from restricted to the fans. O NETFLU found that the guarantee of the R$ 8 million in prizes also reassured, and a lot, the tricolor leaders.

If by chance the vacancy did not come, the board would not have enough time to resolve issues and bear some commitments and pending issues. Therefore, the R$ 8 million already has a certain destination. An eventual elimination would further tighten Fluminense’s accounts and could even accelerate the sale of Matheus Martins. Recently, Tricolor refused Udinese (ITA) advancesbut the bargaining power would decrease greatly.

The award, it is worth mentioning, does not solve the financial life of the club. Debts follow. The value, however, does bring immediate relief. In all, Fluminense has already raised R$ 16.8 million with the Copa do Brasil by eliminating Vila Nova-GO in the third phase (R$ 1.9 million), Cruzeiro in the round of 16 (R$ 3 million) and Fortaleza in the quarter ( R$ 3.9 million) and snapped up R$ 8 million for the semis. Moving on to the finals, it will guarantee BRL 25 million if it is runner-up or BRL 60 million with the title. Considering the conquest, he would have R$ 76.8 million in his coffers.