Awesome giant squid found on beach

Some of the largest animals in the world are hidden at the bottom of the oceans and it is not very common for us to come into contact with them. So when these species appear it is usually quite impressive. This time, a giant squid was found on a beach in Cape Town, South Africa.

The animal is rarely seen, and was spotted just 10 kilometers away from the point where another specimen of the same species had already been spotted. The footage was shared by Tim Dee, who was walking on the beach when he came across the dead giant squid carcass.

Awesome giant squid is seen

“Species of giant squid were shipwrecked off Scarborough beach this morning,” commented the person in charge of the act. “What’s that to you, Moby Dick?” he added. The main highlight of the photo is undoubtedly the huge eye, characteristic of the species.

In a video posted by Dee on social media, it is possible to see the moment when a marine biologist analyzes the carcass and reveals the squid’s huge beak, a tool that the animal uses to catch its prey at the bottom of the oceans.

To get an idea of ​​how rare this species is, the first time a giant squid was caught on camera was in 2006, in Japan. Since then, few records of the animal have been made. They normally lie between 200 and 1,000 meters below the ocean.

