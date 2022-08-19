Barbiecore showcase: Barbiecore: 13 pieces to embark on the trend

Barbiecore has it all! After the release of the backstage images of the new Barbie live action (film that will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling), the pink looks and silhouettes inspired by the doll became a real fever. And it’s hard to resist, see? Fun and sunny, the trend is a good choice for spring (which is already knocking on the door) and very easy to incorporate into your wardrobe.

Want to board Barbiecore? We’ve picked out some perfect pieces:

1) Miniskirt with side slit, C&A: R$99.99

2) Short dress with bell sleeves, C&A: R$279.99

3) Linen blouse, Renner: R$199.90

4) Tailored blazer, Marisa: R$219.99

6) Square sunglasses, Renner: R$89.90

7) Scarpin with straps Bebecê, Marisa: R$169.90

Continues after advertising

8) Pink Cassis Sunglasses, Animale: R$998.00

9) Moleca strap sandals, Marisa: R$129.99

10) Linen overalls, Renner: R$259.90

11) Crepe blouse with twisted detail: R$159.90

12) V-neck blouse, Maria Filó: R$389.00

13) Linen pants, Renner: OUT OF STOCK

14) Short dress with gathered neckline, Maria Filó: R$479.00

* The generated links can yield some type of remuneration for Editora Abril. Prices were consulted on Wednesday (17) and may be subject to change.