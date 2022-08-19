Björk confirms new album. “Fossora” is inspired by the mourning for the mother and comes out in the fall

Björk will release a new album, titled “Fossora”, this fall. In an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian, the Icelandic artist revealed that the album, which follows 2017’s “Utopia”, was born during the pandemic and is inspired by issues as personal as the death of her mother and the departure of her oldest daughter. new.

In addition to including two songs written by Björk for her mother, environmental activist Hildur Rúna Hauksdóttir, who died in 2018, the new album also features a duet with Serpentwithfeet, vocal contributions from her sons Sindri and Ísadóra and the collaboration of a clarinets sextet.

After describing the previous album as “pacifist and idealistic, with flutes and synthesizers and birds”, the artist counters: “let’s see what happens when you get into this fantasy while doing normal things like meeting up with your friends”.

“Since I was 16, I had never spent so much time at home. I feel guilty for admitting this, but I ate chocolate pudding every day”, admits Björk about the pandemic confinement that pushed her to the new album, “I felt more balanced and I really liked it”.

“Fossora” will be Björk’s tenth self-titled studio album. The artist recently appeared on the movie screens with a cameo in the film “The Man from the North”, starring Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman.