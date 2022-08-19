Bolsonaro criticizes leftist governments in South America: ‘Do you want this for Brazil?’ | Elections 2022 in Vale do Paraíba and Region – SP

The PL candidate for re-election, President Jair Bolsonaro, repeated this Thursday (18), during a campaign act in São José dos Campos (SP), criticism of leftist governments in South America – Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Venezuela.

Accompanied by allies and the Republican candidate for the government of São Paulo, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, Bolsonaro visited the São José dos Campos technology park, took part in a motorcycle, took photos with voters and made speeches.

“Look where these countries are going. Look at our Chile where it is going. Do you want this for Brazil?”, asked Bolsonaro during an interview with journalists.

Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for re-election by the PL, campaigns in the interior of SP

The reelection candidate has been betting on the speech that propagates an alleged risk of Brazil becoming a communist country, if former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who leads the polls of voting intentions, wins the race for the Palácio do Highland.

Lula has a political affinity with presidents Alberto Fernández (Argentina), Gustavo Boric (Chile), Gustavo Petro (Colombia) and Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela).

In the interview, Bolsonaro criticized measures adopted by Gustavo Petro, recently sworn in in Colombia. The first left-wing president to govern the country, the politician, economist and former M-19 guerrilla activist defends changes in the policy to combat drug trafficking.

Recently, Petro announced changes in the military leadership having used the criterion of “zero violation of human rights and zero corruption”. Bolsonaro did not directly congratulate Petro on the victory and did not attend the inauguration of the Colombian leader.

During an interview, Bolsonaro said that journalists should make comparisons of leftist governments in the region with his administration. The president took the opportunity to defend the economic policy of his administration.

“Everyone expected a disaster in the economy to elect the left here in Brazil. They went wrong,” he said.