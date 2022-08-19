Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: FBI reveals photos of alleged injuries to the actress after a fight with the actor; Look

The controversy involving a fight between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie gained another chapter this Thursday (18). Page Six released images of the actress’ injuries that would have been the result of the confrontation with her then-husband in September 2016, during a flight from France to Los Angeles. The information is part of an FBI report, which would have been requested by the artist herself.

At the time, the images were sent to help in an inquiry into the conflict that would have occurred during this trip – the trigger for the couple’s separation. The photos show what would be injuries to Jolie’s hand and elbow. According to Page Six, the actress reported that Brad “grabbed her by the head”, “grabbed her by the elbows”, shook and pushed her against the plane’s bathroom wall and yelled at her a lot. “You are f*cking this family”would have yelled the actor, who was drinking.

Angelina claimed that two of her children were very worried about the scene. “[Eles] were outside the door crying and asking, ‘Are you okay, Mommy?’”, said the actress. In response, Pitt reportedly returned to verbally attacking his wife. “’No, Mom is not well. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy’”, added the FBI document. One of the children would have hit the father and said: “It’s not her, it’s you, you asshole”.

From there, Brad would have been enraged. The actress claims that she saw him running towards one of the children “as if she was going to attack him”. Faced with this situation, Jolie admitted that she wrapped her arms around her ex-husband’s neck, as if in a headlock. The star allegedly threw himself back to defend himself and thus pushed the star against the chairs behind them.

According to the Daily Mail, in the midst of this confusion, Pitt would still have compared one of his children to the perpetrators of the Columbine massacre. He reportedly told Angelina that the heir in question “looked like a f*cking Columbine kid.” However, the FBI document does not specify which of the children the artist was referring to. The lines refer to the tragedy that shook the city of Columbine, in the United States, in 1999, when students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold murdered 12 children and a teacher at a high school.

People magazine highlighted how Jolie would have felt “like a hostage” on the plane, after Pitt would have even punched the roof of the jet. The actress declared that her husband “was turning into a monster” as he “screamed” on the aircraft and “mimics the behavior of a monster yelling at them”. The document adds that she and the children were “shocked” throughout this trip, while Jolie was “frozen, scared and didn’t know what to do” at the time of the argument. Four days later, the star filed for divorce.

Angelina asks for disclosure of investigations

The trigger for the exposure of this information and images would be a lawsuit filed by Angelina Jolie, anonymously, against the FBI. The star reportedly opened the complaint in April this year, requesting the release of documents related to the investigation of this case with Brad Pitt. The intention of the protagonist of “Maleficent” would be to find out why her ex-husband did not receive any criminal charges after this fight on the flight, which took place on September 14, 2016.

After an anonymous tip about the episode in which Pitt allegedly acted “verbally abusive” and “physically” with one of his children, the case was investigated by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Families. The “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” star has denied all the allegations.

Months later, in November of that year, authorities concluded that the artist – who had previously admitted to having problems with alcohol – had not committed any physical aggression against any of his children. The FBI also cleared the star of any wrongdoing.

