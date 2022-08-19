‘Brain-eating amoeba’ may have caused the death of a US child – International

The single-celled organism lives in warm, freshwater locations such as lakes, streams, hot springs, and on the ground. (photo: Wikipedia/Reproduction) A child died on suspicion of contracting primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, or PAM, caused by a rare parasite known as “brain-eating amoeba”, in Nebraska, United States. The information was confirmed this Wednesday (17/8) by the health authorities, according to NBC.

According to the Douglas County Health Department, where the child lived, the contamination may have occurred last Sunday (8/14), while she was swimming in the Elkhorn River. Among the symptoms of the disease, are vomiting, headache. sleep and light intolerance, fever and headache.

The single-celled organism lives in warm, freshwater locations such as lakes, streams, hot springs, and on the ground. Tests are being done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to confirm the case.

On the 27th, it was confirmed that a 13-year-old boy was hospitalized in a serious condition because of the disease. Carl Ziegelbauer would have contracted the protozoan while swimming on the beach in Port Charlotte, Florida.

high mortality

The organism, with the scientific name of Naegleria fowleri, contaminates through the nose or mouth and then settles in the victims’ brains. Despite being a rare disease, according to the CDC, the fatality rate exceeds 97%.

In the US, between 1962 and 2021, only 154 occurrences were recorded, with only four people surviving.