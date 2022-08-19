Brazil and South Korea sign agreement for Samsung’s semiconductor production in the country – Ground Forces

Brazil and South Korea are closing deals to build a semiconductor chip factory in partnership with Samsung.

The governments of Brazil and South Korea signed an agreement to join forces to build a semiconductor factory that will be installed in Brazil. The negotiations with the Asian country revolve around Samsung, one of the world leaders in the sector. The information was shared by Fábio Faria, Minister of Communications, in an interview with the press during the 5G.BR Seminar, organized by the entity itself.

Agreement with South Korea could bring a semiconductor factory to Brazil

According to Faria, there is a memorandum of understanding with the South Korean government and negotiations are being carried out with Samsung on the possibility of creating a factory in Brazil. The idea would be to build an industry capable of manufacturing parts that can supply the local industry, mainly the automotive industry, as well as being exported to countries in Latin America, Africa and Europe. According to Faria, Brazil is a strategic point for the new Samsung factory.

If confirmed, the construction of the industrial plant in partnership with South Korea would be the responsibility of the private sector, with possible tax benefits to be offered by the State where the unit would be installed. However, for now, there is still nothing concrete.

The minister commented that the semiconductor market depends heavily on production in Taiwan, which is currently undergoing a phase of geopolitical tensions with disputes between China and the United States, reinforcing the demand to seek alternatives to guarantee the supply of inputs.

Shortage of semiconductors

The problem, however, is not new and it is a market gap that has been dragging on for several months in the face of the global crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and also the war in Eastern Europe, factors that have affected the chain. logistics around the world.

The arrival of the fifth generation mobile internet (5G) will also open the market for the so-called IoT (Internet of Things), that is, communication between equipment, which will increase the demand for semiconductors in the coming years.

Faria says that he also sought dialogue with Intel for the installation of a semiconductor factory in Brazil. According to the Minister of Communications, the company would have replied that it sought the Brazilian government a few years ago, however it was unable to reach an agreement. Therefore, Intel installed its factory in Costa Rica in mid-2008.

Ceitec liquidation

Despite the arrival of the semiconductor supply crisis, the government of Jair Bolsonaro determined the liquidation of the Center of Excellence in Advanced Electronic Technology (Ceitec), a state-owned company that was the only manufacturer of chips and semiconductors in Latin America.

Headquartered in Porto Alegre, Ceitec was developed by law in 2008, still in the government of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The intention would be to have a large national producer in the sector. The problem is that the company has always been dependent on the National Treasury, that is, it demanded investments from the public coffers to cover current expenses and salaries.

Without making a profit and also considered inefficient, Ceitec became the target of the current government, which released an extensive list of privatizations. Last year, the Investment Partnerships Program (PPI) recommended the extinction of the state-owned company, and the presidential decree that made the decision official was published in December 2021.

