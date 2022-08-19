Brazilian cars are safer, but only for those who pay dearly – 08/19/2022

Security assistants are here to stay. Even compact hatchbacks and sedans rely on technologies that were restricted to luxury models until recently, but many of them are only available in high-end versions.

Active or reactive technologies are responsible for helping the driver avoid or mitigate the effects of a collision. UOL Cars talked to experts to talk a little more about popularization and also how to make customers aware.

Passive technologies are different from active ones, as they serve to provide greater safety in the event of impacts. Both one and the other are evaluated in impact tests by institutes such as Latin NCAP, a Latin American institution responsible for evaluating cars sold in the Latin market.

As protocols tightened, manufacturers rushed to meet crash test requirements, which spurred the adoption of more refined construction materials and more advanced features, such as front and curtain side airbags, the latter capable of protect all side passengers. All come standard on cars like the Chevrolet Onix or have been recently adopted by others, like the HB20.

Offering such safeguards from the cheaper models is already something to be celebrated. However, the same does not happen with active safety devices.

We are talking about features such as blind spot sensor, automatic braking, lane-keeping monitoring and correction, among others. Not all are available in every model, so you would have to opt for a car that has some and dispenses with others.

Another critical point is the fact that many of these active technologies – those that react to avoid an accident – are restricted to the most expensive configurations of these cars. This is the case of some hatches and compact sedans, such as the two best-selling models on the market, the Hyundai HB20 and the Chevrolet Onix, which, in their sedan versions, repeat the same effect seen in two-volume configurations.

As much as the popularization of such active safety items is remarkable, you will have to spend more money to have them in your car, since the top configurations are above R$ 100 thousand, around R$ 20 thousand or R$ $30K more than the basic versions. It’s the price of security. It is quite different from the reality on the European continent, where some countries already charge automatic braking as standard.

Chevrolet Onix Premier brings blind spot detector Image: Reinaldo Canato/UOL

The reality is that the cost of active safety equipment is very high. “These on-board electronic systems are extremely efficient tools for these traffic situations and also for the possibility of being run over. The problem is that research and development came at a cost, most devices are imported and everything needs to be homologated. shipped cost”, lists Jairo de Lima Sousa, from FEI’s Mechanical Engineering.

The issue of the size of our market also does not provide the scale for locating such equipment, a term that the industry uses to refer to the process of nationalizing production. Not to mention the difficulty of supplying semiconductors.

“There are some variables. First is the volume of our market, because you don’t have in Brazil the big producers of new technologies that you have in the Chinese, European and American markets”, explains Marcus Vinícius Aguiar, vice president of the AEA (Brazilian Association of Automotive Engineering, in an interview about safety items.

There is a good recent example of limiting the offering of items from version to version. The renewed HB20 brings a beautiful arsenal of active safety items, equipment that includes automatic braking, blind spot detector (also present in Onix), lane keeping assistant and rear cross traffic assistant, a solution that avoids collisions when leaving reverse a vacancy.

However, the complete package is only available on Platinum Plus, precisely the most expensive. The Onix Premier has two differentials in relation to the HB20 top: front parking sensors and parking assistant.

Other compacts don’t even have it in the more expensive versions. This is the case of the Volkswagen Polo, whose active safety package is deficient and even curtain-type airbags are dispensed with, points remedied in the Nivus cousin. These are flaws that must be remedied in the restyling, an event that is scheduled to happen in 2022.

Some of the technologies are based on simpler solutions than on more expensive models, for example the blind spot control, an assistant that uses the rear ultrasonic sensors to check if there is a vehicle coming or not. To have a more advanced package of active security, the HB20 uses a front camera, something that should become increasingly popular in our market. According to ZF, a famous supplier of automotive technologies, up to 26% of Brazilian zero km cars will have automatic braking by 2025.

The adoption of the latest active safety technologies adds to the already popular assistants, such as traction and stability controls, both standard on most cars sold in the Brazilian market, but which will only be mandatory for all cars in 2024.

It will not be now that the legislation will oblige manufacturers to install most of the items mentioned in the text, however, the change may be faster with consumer awareness. However, awareness is not enough. You have to have money to pay.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram from UOL Cars.