Brazilian giant should hire Rodinei in 2023 at zero cost

Living a great phase with the colors of Flamengo, especially after the arrival of coach Dorival Jr, it is certain that Rodinei will not remain at the Rio club for the year 2023. His contract runs until December of this year and, despite the great moment, Flamengo will not renew with the player.

Rodinei has been a Flamengo player since 2016. He arrived in Rio de Janeiro after gaining some prominence with the colors of Ponta Preta. Since then, he lived his peak at the Rio de Janeiro club only in the final stretch of his contract, after the arrival of Dorival Jr, who gave the athlete another boost.

Close to leaving Flamengo, the future of the side tends to be Atlético MG. The player has a good relationship with Rodrigo Caetano and both should work together again in 2023, with the side signing with Galo at zero cost – according to the press.

Inter de Porto Alegre are also keeping an eye on Rodinei, but they are on the outside. With the colorada shirt, Rodinei had a good moment a few years ago on loan from Flamengo, but the financial side of the colorado club should speak louder and a deal, with Galo, will be sealed.

Flamengo

After winning against Athletico Pr, for the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo has a tough mission in the next round of the Brasileirão: they face the leader, Palmeiras, in São Paulo, needing to win in order not to see their great rival shoot up in the table.