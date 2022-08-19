Bridge in Joinville will be closed for maintenance works

On Monday, the 22nd, the Lower Bridge, over the Cubatão River, in the Quiriri neighborhood, in Joinville, will be closed to replace the central girders. Work on the bridge is expected to last 30 days. During this period, vehicles need to seek other routes in the region, making the detour through the municipality of Garuva.

The Secretary of Urban Infrastructure (Seinfra) of the City of Joinville will replace the central girders, currently made of wood, for pre-molded reinforced concrete girders. The stringers were made by Seinfra itself. With approximately eight meters in length each, these structures serve as the bridge’s support beam.

The action will be carried out by Seinfra’s special works team, in partnership with the Pirabeiraba Regional Works Unit. The replacement of the stringers will improve safety for all drivers traveling through the site, until the execution of a new bridge superstructure, entirely in prefabricated concrete, is tendered.

In November last year, Ponte Baixa was damaged when a 32-ton truck traveled through the site and damaged the bridge – which can be used by vehicles weighing up to 5 tons, as the sign warns. The interventions carried out by Seinfra in the structure, in December of that year, allowed the release of traffic in the place.

Read more:

– “My life has renewed”: patient finds a dog after three months in hospital in Joinville

– Residents of Joinville keep a hobby of model railroading for decades; meet practice

– Joinville City Hall launches public notice for demolition of Green Building

– Man arrested for drug trafficking in Brusque

– PHOTOS – City of Serra Santa Catarina registers lowest temperature in the south of the country in 2022