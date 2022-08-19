Bruno Guimaraes at Real Madrid? Newcastle coach is direct about chance and indicates the Brazilian’s fate

Real Madrid is already preparing for the possible loss of Casemiro to Manchester United behind the scenes and targets the Newcastle midfielder as a substitute

With the possibility of casemiro go to Manchester UnitedO Real Madrid already working to find a replacement. And it’s another Brazilian. Its about Bruno Guimarãescurrently in Newcastle. But the doors to the Spaniards are closed.

Eddie Howe, coach of the St. James Park, rejected the possibility of exiting the steering wheelas Newcastle has a long-term construction project and relies on the player to achieve the intended goals.

“We are trying to build a squad here that we feel can lead the club to be successful for years to come. We want to build this squad and improve the group – not take away our best players.”

Right now, according to the calculation of ESPN, there are no ongoing negotiations. What Real has already done is look for Kia Joorabchian, one of the partners in Bruno’s representation, for a consultation on values. He heard from the agent that it would be quite difficult to convince Newcastle to sell.

Today, the English club is managed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, owner of a fortune that gave the team the status of “richest in the world“. Bruno Guimarães was Newcastle’s main signing, in a 40 million pounds from the Lyon.

If the possibility of having Bruno Guimarães is small, the loss of Casemiro is great. This Friday (19), coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the multi-champion midfielder for the club wants to leave the Santiago Bernabéu looking for a new career challenge.