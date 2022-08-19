Bullet Train – Bem Paraná

In Bullet Train, Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is an unlucky assassin, determined to do his job peacefully after too many missions go off the rails. Nearly giving up on his career, he is recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) to collect a suitcase on a bullet train going from Tokyo to Morioka. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the world – all with connected but conflicting objectives. On board are fellow assassins Kimura, Prince, Tangerine and Lemon. On the world’s fastest train – one of Japan’s Shinkansen bullet trains – Ladybug comes under threat with a bomb that will automatically explode if the train slows below 80 kilometers per hour unless a ransom is paid. And he needs to figure out how to get out.
Not recommended for under 16s
August 4, 2022 In the cinema / 2h 07min / Action, Thriller
Directed by: David Leitch
Original title Bullet Train
CAST
Brad Pitt
Character : Ladybug
Joey King
Character: Prince
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Character: Tangerine
Brian Tyree Henry
Character : Lemon
Andrew Koji
Character: Kimura
Hiroyuki Sanada
Character: Elder
Michael Shannon
Character: White Death
bad bunny
Character: Wolf
