Bus with Flamengo fans crashes on Paraná’s return to Rio | Flamengo



Bus with Flamengo fans

Published 08/19/2022 11:44 | Updated 08/19/2022 12:09

Rio – A bus carrying Flamengo fans, Urubuzada, was involved in a traffic accident on the way from Paraná to Rio de Janeiro. The driver of the vehicle that brought the red-blacks ended up not resisting the accident and died.

Serious accident on the Urubuzada bus returning from Paraná.

The fans suffered only minor injuries. In an image that went viral on social media, the bus carrying the red-blacks appears badly damaged after the accident. Flamengo qualified for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil after defeating Athletico-PR, last Wednesday, by 1-0. The next opponent of Rubro-Negro in the competition will be São Paulo.

In an official note, Flamengo’s organized fans mourned the driver’s death and offered solidarity to the professional’s family.

Check out the official note released by the Urubuzada organized crowd:

“We want to inform you that last night there was an accident involving an interstate bus of common line, from the company Penha, which was traveling between SP x RJ. Some members who were returning from the game in Curitiba were traveling on this bus.

Fortunately our members have only minor injuries, but with great regret this morning we were informed of the death of the bus driver. We leave all our solidarity with the driver’s friends and family.”