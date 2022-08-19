Can Apple Watch Save Lives? Study says yes

Heart attack occurs when certain heart muscles don’t get enough oxygen due to blocked blood flow, and Apple Watch users can actually detect symptoms of a heart attack through their watch.

According to research published by the Texas Heart Institute Journal earlier this month, the Apple Watch can help identify heart attacks through electrocardiogram sensors.ma (ECG). The watch diagnoses the symptoms of a heart attack using the electrocardiogram function, which is available on models 4, 5, 6 and 7 to record different leads in parts of the body.

According to the researchers, the Apple Watch is able to accurately assess the risk of heart attack. As soon as the first symptoms appear, because time is an important element in this type of disease. The watch will allow users to see a doctor long before they need to undergo the necessary care.

Doctors usually confirm a heart attack using a traditional electrocardiogram that requires specific equipment and professional training. While the Apple Watch uses a positive electrode on the back.

It is worth noting that it is important to keep in mind that the Apple Watch is not intended to replace medical equipment. But rather to be a new tool in everyday life.

Source: Gizchina