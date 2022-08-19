Cano, top scorer in the world, has a chance of going to the Cup? Argentine journalists comment

Germán Cano lives a great phase in Fluminense. With 31 goals, he is the top scorer in the world in 2022. Still, he was never given chances in the Argentina national team. Is it still possible for the tricolor striker to dream of a place in the World Cup? Argentine journalists answered the question to the newspaper O Globo.

— The base is already armed. It’s very difficult to open a place at the front, where things are pretty much defined. The starting number 9 is Lautaro Martínez, without discussion, and his alternative is Julián Álvarez or Joaquín Correa. In addition, other strikers are already fixed, such as Messi, Di María and Nicolás González – evaluates journalist Bruno Sturari, from “Diário Olé”.

Cano is not the only one in this situation. Names like Paulo Dybala, from Roma, and Lucas Alario, from Bayer Leverkusen, are also not guaranteed.

— Germán Cano’s moment is spectacular at Fluminense, but it would be a surprise for the Argentines if he were called up. And much more for the way Scaloni usually acts. In his four years in the selection, he had a first stage with many tests, but as he found a base team, few joined in recent times – completes Sturari.

Also from “Olé”, Silvio Favale points out that Germán Cano is already 34 years old, which makes it difficult to compete with young people in his position.

“He was not selected in any Scaloni summons. In addition, the Argentine national team has a lot of forwards and many of them are young, they are seen as the future of the national team. Cano’s call-up is obviously more talked about in Brazil than in Argentina,” he says.