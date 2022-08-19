Carioca details the feeling of debuting in the professional team of Corinthians

The victory of Corinthians against Portuguesa, in Paulistão Feminino, was marked by the presence of young people from the alvinegra base on the field. Striker Carioca was one of them and celebrated the opportunity to defend Timão’s professional team.

Carioca is only 16 years old and is one of the highlights of the alvinegra youth categories. She has participated in U-17 and U-20 championships this season under Thaissan Passos and has had good appearances. Thus, she won her first opportunity with Arthur Elias this Thursday.

“A huge happiness to be able to enter the professional, to have the opportunity to play and almost score a goal. I’m very happy and let’s go to the next one! Go, Corinthians!”, celebrated the young woman. – see video below.

The striker, who wore the shirt number 39 tonight, was the fourth Corinthians player in the base categories to have space with Arthur Elias. Also tonight, midfielder Julia Brito returned to the field for the main team. Previously, defender Duda Mineira and forward Ellen also played with the team.

Check out Carioca’s interview

She’s another Brabinha who debuted as an adult and sent that professional interview! 😂 Speak up, Carioca! pic.twitter.com/YhhoRuOfJa — Corinthians Futebol Feminino (@SCCPutFeminino) August 18, 2022

