Casemiro impressed with Manchester United proposal and could leave Real Madrid

Brazilian steering wheel is being wanted by the Red Devils since the beginning of this week, and the tendency is that the soap opera will have an outcome in the next few days.

One of the main midfielders of world football in recent years, casemiro may be leaving Real Madrid. According to the newspaper As, the Brazilian was impressed by the proposal of the Manchester United and is quite inclined to leave the Merengues and head for a new challenge, as he has been in Madrid since the 2012-13 season.

According to the European press, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti even spoke to Casemiro, highlighting the importance he has in the team and in the club’s history. The decision, however, is in the hands of the player, who has a contract until June 30, 2025.

At Manchester United, Casemiro would enter to start, since the Scotsman McTominay has been very contested by the Red Devils fans. In the first two rounds of the Premier League, the team was defeated by Brighton and Brentford, with a resounding 4-0 for the London team.

Casemiro has 15 titles with the Real Madrid shirt

With the club since 2013, with a brief loan at Porto in the 2014-15 season, Casemiro won 15 titles with Real Madrid: 3 FIFA Club World Cups, 5 UEFA Champions League, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 3 La Liga, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Supercups.