CBF announces national team friendlies against Tunisia and Ghana in September | Brazilian Team

The CBF announced this Friday the matches of the Brazilian team on the FIFA date of September, the last before the Qatar Cup, against the African teams of Tunisia and Ghana. Games will be on the 23rd and 27th of September.
The team asked permission from the French Football Federation to send the two matches in Paris, in Parc des Princes, home of Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar and Marquinhos’ team.
Coach Tite and assistant Cléber Xavier: the Brazilian team has a new call-up in September — Photo: Reproduction/RBS TV/Gabriel Bolfoni
But it still hasn’t closed the venue of the games. Chances are one of them is in Paris and the other is in London.
Ghana and Tunisia will also be in Qatar. In Group H, Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea. Tunisia was drawn in Group D alongside France, Denmark and Australia.
The call-up is scheduled for the 9th of September – it will be the last list before the last of the 26 called up for Qatar. The Brazilian team needs to deliver 55 names by October 21st – and the final call-up with 26 must come out by November 14th.
Tite has participated in a series of interviews. Today, the coaching staff has 45 players on the so-called broad list of observations. The coach has already said that 80% of the list is set, no surprises.
The rest should have news, like Pedro, Flamengo striker. For Rádio Itatiaia, the coach treated, for the first time, as “very likely” the call-up of the striker.
Members of the technical commission start this weekend touring Europe, also stopping in Mexico to see Daniel Alves. The phase is for definitions and to remove the last doubts for the September list.