CBF defines arbitration for the match between Palmeiras and Flamengo

The CBF released this Thursday (18) the refereeing team responsible for leading the match between Palmeiras and Flamengo, for the Brazilian Championship, next Sunday (21), at Allianz Parque.

The referee chosen was Ramon Abatti Abel, from Santa Catarina, who will be assisted by Kleber Lúcio Gil (FIFA), also from Santa Catarina, and Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (FIFA), from Goiás. VAR will be led by Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro, from Rio Grande do Norte.

The Santa Catarina native has already commanded six games for Palmeiras, the most recent being the victory against Atlético-GO, in the first round of the Brasileirão. Of all the games with Ramon on the whistle, Alviverde was the winner on only two occasions, against CRB, for the Copa do Brasil, and the recent victory against Atlético-GO.

Check out the full scale of the refereeing for Palmeiras vs Flamengo.

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel – SC Assistant 1: Kleber Lúcio Gil (FIFA) – SC Assistant 2: Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (FIFA) – GO Fourth referee: Ilbert Estevam da Silva – SP Video referee: Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro – RN AVAR: Flávio Gomes Barroca – RN VAR Observer: Marcos André Gomes da Penha – ES

Leader of the Brazilian Championship with 48 points, Palmeiras will have the chance to further expand their advantage at the top of the table, which today is nine points for Flamengo, in second place, with 39 points. The two teams will meet at Allianz Parque, on Sunday (21), at 4 pm (Brasilia time).

