CBF defines Palmeiras x Flamengo arbitration for the Brasileirão

This Thursday, the CBF defined the refereeing team for the duel between palm trees and Flamengovalid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian championship. The match takes place this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque.

The direct confrontation between the two teams will have Ramon Abatti Abel from Santa Catarina as owner of the whistle. He will have Kleber Lucio Gil (FIFA-SC) and Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (FIFA-GO) as assistants in the match. The VAR is under the responsibility of Flavio Gomes Barroca (RN).

Ramon Abatti Abel has refereed matches for both teams this season. For the 12th round of the Brasileirão, he was the referee of the confrontation between Palmeiras and Atlético-GO. At the time, Verdão got the better and won 4-2 at Allianz Parque.

Flamengo had three matches in which Ramon Abatti Abel was the referee. The first for the 14th round, in the 3-0 victory of Cariocas over América-MG at Maracanã. Then, in the 16th round, when Rubro-Negro was defeated by Corinthians at Neo Química Arena. Finally, the most recent was the Flamengo victory over São Paulo, 2-0, at Morumbi.

The duel between Palmeiras and Flamengo promises to be hot, as it is a direct confrontation at the end of the table. With 48 points, Verdão is the leader of the Brasileirão and has a nine advantage over the vice-leader, who is Rubro-Negro himself.

With Gustavo Scarpa’s return, spared, Palmeiras should have maximum strength in the confrontation that can increase the distance in the lead of the competition.

