CBF suspends accreditation of journalist who threatened influencer

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) suspended the accreditation of journalist Thiago Lucca for three matches. The reporter threatened Guilherme Pinheiro, owner of the channel “Flazoeiro”, in the press tribune of the Arena da Baixada, after the victory of the team from Gávea by 1-0, which guaranteed the classification to the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

The Association of Sports Chroniclers of Paraná had already suspended the professional for 120 days, in a decision announced last night (18). According to the statement from ACEP-PR, Thiago has 10 calendar days to present his defense.

according to UOL Esporte found, the CBF received the material, analyzed the case and decided on punishment as an educational measure. Even suspended by the association, there was the possibility of Thiago asking for accreditation in events organized by the CBF.

Shortly after the final whistle of the match, held last Wednesday (18), Guilherme started a broadcast on his YouTube channel. Thiago Lucca, who on social media identifies himself as “responsible for the newspaper Pilarzinho Notícias and reporter for Rádio Trio de Ferro”, entered the picture and said:

“Calm down, calm down. This house has an owner. Athletico is in charge here.” The owner of the channel “Flazoeiro” pondered that he was not disrespecting the Hurricane and was only talking about coach Dorival Júnior.

Guilherme Pinheiro, owner of the Flazoeiro channel, was intimidated by journalists from Paraná after Athletico and Flamengo, at Arena da Baixada. Thiago Lucca invaded the flamenguist’s video to say “This house has an owner! Athletico is in charge!”. reproductionpic.twitter.com/W6paWrk9Ji — Goleada Info (@goleada_info) August 18, 2022

Guilherme continued the video and Thiago spoke to him again, this time, in a threatening tone: “I’m going to smash this cell phone if I keep doing this clowning around. Go outside.”

The day after the game, UOL Esporte talked to Guilherme, who explained that, after the episode, he tried to talk to the journalists who had approached him, but tempers were still running high.

“When I finished making the video, about 15 minutes later, I figured the guys might have cooled off and I tried to talk, but it was the same thing. I saw that it wouldn’t work and so I went downstairs. [da tribuna] to do the collective and the work that has to be done. I’m a very good guy. I think it ended up being a game situation… The guy couldn’t do it, but he was hot-headed and all. I didn’t even bring it up on my networks,” she said.

In a video posted on Instagram, Airton Cordeiro Filho, who identifies himself as one of the owners of Rádio Trio de Ferro, made a statement and said that Guilherme would have placed the equipment on the radio bench and made “gesticulations to the Athletico fans”.

Flamengo issued an official note on the various cases that took place last night, lamenting the “sad record of violence and disrespect against Flamengo fans and journalists who cover the club”. About the episode between Guilherme and Thiago, Rubro-Negro indicated that:

“After the game, a journalist was intimidated and threatened by professionals or people equally accredited by Athletico Paranaense, while he was doing his work, without having taken any offensive posture to justify such an attitude.“, pointed out in an excerpt from the document.