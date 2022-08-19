Cell phone excess is related to the disease that generates many problems

Problems regarding vision are commonly associated with cell phone use, but not only vision can be impaired by connectivity.

Nowadays people can’t live without their smartphone, so it’s not hard to see someone typing constantly. Although apps provide everyday practicality, failing to moderate the use of electronics tends to affect your health.

When it comes to ergonomics in companies, posture is important to ensure that the employee does not overload the spine.

When typing without any pause, those who tend to tendinitis usually suffer from some pain. Therefore, one can imagine how hours spent on social media directly affect the joints of the tendons of the hand, potentiating the development of rhizarthrosis.

Rhizarthrosis is a disease that has increased due to excessive cell phone use.

Rhizarthrosis is a disease that affects the thumb joint, starting with a tingling sensation. Although it seems simple and harmless, this symptom progresses to stronger pain.

Gradually, the structure of the hands starts to wear out, weakening the cartilage and in severe cases, resulting in deformities in the muscles. Unfortunately, records involving the condition continue to grow, requiring action to make everyone aware.

Unfortunately, depending on the stage and factors related to the patient’s own physiology, recovery may be unfeasible.

Therefore, prevention or early diagnosis ensures that a physician’s interventions are efficient to the point of achieving a gradual improvement in the clinical picture. So any symptoms similar to those mentioned, immediately look for an orthopedist.