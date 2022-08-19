cell phone explodes while 6-year-old boy is watching videos

A 6-year-old boy narrowly escaped injury after the cell phone he was watching videos on exploded. The case took place on Tuesday (17), in Quiterianópolis (CE), according to TV Verdes Mares, affiliated with Rede Globo.

Bernardo, 6, had the device in his hands when his mother, Maria Eugênia, noticed that smoke was coming out of the device. She noticed that the cell phone was “swelling up” and threw the cell phone on the floor, a few meters from where they were.

The boy’s father even kicked the device away and, moments later, it exploded and began to be consumed by flames.

Despite the scare, the family was quick to put out the fire and prevent a fire in the property. Nobody was hurt.

According to the Fire Department, teacher Maria Eugenia claimed that, at the time of the incident, the phone was not plugged in, charging and that the device had only been used for one year. Defects and short circuits are more common during charging, when the risk of accidents is greatest.

“It is also important that you only use original chargers. Because they will control the flow of current that will arrive from the socket to the battery, thus avoiding short circuits and electric shocks. Whenever the cell phone has finished charging, the charger must be removed from the Cell phones that combust when disconnected from the socket have defects in the manufacture of the battery”, warned the lieutenant colonel of the Itapipoca Fire Department, mardens Vasconcelos.

In a note to UOL, Samsung, the maker of the device that exploded, declared that “security is a priority” for the company. “We have received the information and are investigating the case,” the statement added.