Cell phone strategies to make your day easier; know what they are

In addition to day-to-day utilities, some functions have been present since the arrival of cell phones and we didn’t even know about them. Few people know, which does not make the functions any less useful.

Adventurers exploring the entire system discover new techniques. Whether in popular apps or settings. Aiming at greater accessibility to the digital audience, we brought three functions present in Google applications that will help you!

How about a finder?

When you come across an interesting product or something that caught your admiration and you have no idea what it’s called? In cell phones, we have a “finder”. Through Google Lens, you can take pictures of that unknown flower and find its details.

For consumers on duty, take a picture of what you want to buy and you will find different prices in the main stores in Brazil. The application is not always installed. In an attempt to search, you may need to install it or follow the step below.

Another way to find it is by entering directly into Google. On the home screen, where the apps are, we have two similar ones: the first, Google. And the other, Chrome. You must enter the first option, which is the search engine and not the browser. In the search tab, we have a microphone and a camera. Click on this camera and you will be taken to Google Lens.

Discover unknown songs

You know when you’re listening to a song and you don’t know its name? It’s happened to everyone. Now, there is a solution to this problem through the following way: using Google Assistant and then saying “What song is that?”. Leave the music playing for a while, with a volume that the cell phone understands.

Scan via mobile

Digitizing is essential these days. Whether for a school project or for the company you work for. Manual work is undergoing change and the digital model is preferable. To make something handwritten accessible digitally, Google Drive helps us. Follow the step by step

Enter the Drive In the lower right corner, we have a “+” Click on it go to scan, the symbol is a camera Take a photo of the document you want to be scanned Ready!

For information on refitting, sizing, or taking new photos, access Google.