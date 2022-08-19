Check the cultural agenda of Juiz de Fora

shows
Inauguration of the Alley
Several. With Mauloa, Roça Nova, DJ Viella and DJ Arrasssta. August 19, at 8 pm (house opening), at Beco (Avenida Garibaldi Campinho 38 – Vitorino Braga). Rating: 18 years
Cambará Ball
Lining. August 19, at 9 pm (opening of the house), at the Fábrica Bar (Praça Presidente Antônio Carlos s/nº – Centro). 98401-2015. Rating: 18 years
Treta – Juiz de Fora
Several. With Thi Araujo, Ravena Creole, Caique Meireles, Alan Rissato. August 19, at 10 pm (opening of the house), at Rocket (Avenida Presidente Itamar Franco 2340 – São Mateus). Rating: 18 years
JF Rock City
rock. With Edu Falaschi, Kyndra, Glory (Tribute to Bom Jovi), Celsin and MCastro. August 19, at 10 pm (opening of the house), at the Cultural Bar (Avenida Deusdedith Salgado 3955 – Teixeiras). Rating: 18 years
Indie Gear
Several. With Muller, Ruan and Vedder. August 19, at 10 pm (house opens), at Muzik (Rua Espírito Santo 1081 – Downtown). Rating: 18 years
trapzada
Trap / Funk. With Anna Ghellere, Viffon, Everbeatz and Julia Torres. August 19, at 10 pm (opening of the house), at Danke Lounge Bar (Rua José Barbosa de Albuquerque 140 – Aeroporto). 99926-4281. Rating: 18 years
Turmoil
Several. With RT Mallone, Everbeatz, Underworld DJs and DJ Leon. August 19, at 10 pm (house opens), at La Cucaracha (Avenida Pedro Henrique Krambeck 1399 – São Pedro). Rating: 18 years
Alice’s Tea Ball
Several. With Inês Brasil, Ju Paiva and MC Semi from RJ. August 19, at 11 pm (opening of the house), at the Pub’s (Rua José Barbosa de Albuquerque 200 – Aeroporto). Rating: 18 years
Inauguration of the Alley
Several. With Gabrielacaju, Muvuka, DJ MCastro and DJ Pedro Paiva. August 20, at 8 pm (house opens), at Beco (Avenida Garibaldi Campinho 38 – Vitorino Braga). Rating: 18 years
Thiago Miranda sings Caetano Veloso
MPB. August 20, at 8 pm (house opens), at Sensorial (Rua Francisco Batista de Oliveira 1126 – Aeroporto). Rating: 18 years
Supernova
Several. With Kureb and Reoli. August 20, at 10 pm (house opens), at Muzik (Rua Espírito Santo 1081 – Downtown). Rating: 18 years
Exxplana (Rio Feelings)
Funk/Hip Hop. With Sarah, Felipe Lustosa, Izzi and Padrão. August 20, at 10 pm (opening of the house), at the Cultural Bar (Avenida Deusdedith Salgado 3955 – Teixeiras). Rating: 18 years
invite
electronics. With Deadline, Lamas, Hotway, Sonthers and NatBaby. August 20, at 10 pm (opening of the house), at Danke Lounge Bar (Rua José Barbosa de Albuquerque 140 – Aeroporto). 99926-4281. Rating: 18 years
I’m going to make fun
Pagoda / Funk. With Vou Zuar, NTI. Vermin and Marquinhus SP. August 20, at 11 pm (opening of the house), at Privilège (Estrada Engenheiro Gentil Forn 1000 – São Pedro). Rating: 18 years
Inauguration of the Alley
Several. With Carlos Fernando and Mamão, Forró Sagarana and DJ Kalango. August 21, at 4 pm (house opening), at Beco (Avenida Garibaldi Campinho 38 – Vitorino Braga). Rating: 18 years
Dora Morelenbaum
MPB. August 25, at 9 pm (opening of the house), at Muzik (Rua Espírito Santo 1081 – Centro). Rating: 18 years
Tip
4th Crackling and Ribs Festival
Festival with several dishes made with pork rinds or ribs. August 19th to 21st and August 26th to 18th; Fri at 5pm and Sat and Sun at 12pm, in Praça São Mateus. Rating: 18 years
Rainbow Fest
Traditional Juiz de Fora event, with shows and performances by drag queens. August 19, 20 and 21 at 12 noon at Halfeld Park. Rating: 18 years
Miss Gay
40th edition of Miss Gay, with a show by Gloria Groove, performances by Andréa Gasparelli, Danny Cowltt, Suzy Brasil, Ravell, Lizandra Brunelly and Radha Vasconcellos and competition between the misses. August 20, at 8 pm (opening of the house), at Terrazzo (Avenida Deusdedith Salgado 5050 – Salvaterra). Rating: 18 years
The fair
Fair with new entrepreneurs, music and gastronomy. August 21, at 12 pm (house opens), at Experimental Container Bar (Avenida Barão do Rio Branco 3162 – Passos). Rating: 18 years
exhibitions
So many trajectories
Exhibition reflects on collective and individual memories. Mon. to Fri., from 10 am to 5 pm, at the President Itamar Franco Republic Memorial (Rua Benjamin Constant 790 – Centro). Free classification
Murilo Mendes Collection: 25 years
Exhibition brings together works of art collected by Murilo Mendes. Tue to Fri, from 10 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 6 pm and Saturday from 1 pm to 6 pm, at the Murilo Mendes Art Museum (Rua Benjamin Constant 790 – Santa Helena). Rating: 18 years
Theater Popularization Campaign
August 19 (Friday):
19h – Show with poetry and music “Pedepoesia”
Venue: Paschoal Charlemagne Theater
18:30/20:30 – Artistic intervention “On the way we meet”
Venue: Paschoal Charlemagne Theater
9pm – Play “Between Four Walls”
Venue: Paschoal Charlemagne Theater
August 20th (Saturday):
16:00 – Children’s play “Alphabet soup”
Location: Railway Museum
16:45 – Children’s play “The conquering ratin”
Location: Forum of Culture
7pm – Comedy play “Dois dedim de prose”
Location: CEU Square Theater
7pm – Comedy play “To be beautiful, things get ugly”
Location: Railway Museum
21h – Stand up “Lelé Papel”
Location: CEU Square Theater
August 21 (Sunday):
16:45 – Children’s play “The conquering ratin”
Location: Forum of Culture
7pm – Play “Between Four Walls”
Location: Royal Credit Museum
7pm – Stand up “Lelé Papel”
Location: Railway Museum
20:30 – Artistic intervention “On the way we meet”
Venue: Paschoal Charlemagne Theater
9pm – Comedy play “Funny are you”
Venue: Paschoal Charlemagne Theater
August 25 (Thursday):
20h – Show “Paulo Freire – The wanderer of utopia”
Location: Cine-Theatro Central