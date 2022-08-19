City of God is the second most watched foreign film in the world

According to the American site IMDb, the Brazilian film God’s city is second in the list of most watched foreign films in the world. The film is considered a classic of cinema in Brazil and was nominated for an Oscar.

The film is just behind The UntouchablesFrench production of 2011. In third place is the French film The Fabulous Destiny of Amélie Poulain (2011), followed by Japanese Chihiro’s trip (2001) and the Korean Parasite (2019).

Oscar-nominated City of God

In 2022, the Brazilian film completed 20 years since its release. Despite already being recognized as one of the great features in the country, the film gained even more recognition this year, after the participation of actor Douglas Silva in the Big Brother Brazil. After all, the film revealed the artist as the character Dadinho/Zé Pequeno.

In 2004, the production received four Oscar nominations, namely: Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Cinematography.

(Source: O2 Filmes/Disclosure)Source: O2

Directed by Fernando Meirelles, the film is an adaptation of the book of the same name, written by Paulo Lins. Starring Alexandre Rodrigues, Leandro Firmino and Alice Braga, the story addresses the growth of organized crime in the favela known as God’s city.

Built in the 1960s, the place became one of the most dangerous in Rio de Janeiro, which is why it was covered in the action movie.

Most watched foreign films in the world

Below, check out the full list released by IMDb:

The Untouchables (2011, French)

God’s city (2002, Portuguese)

The Fabulous Destiny of Amélie Poulain (2001, French)

Chihiro’s trip (2001, Japanese)

Parasite (2019, Korean)

Life is Beautiful (1997, Italian)

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006, Mexican)

oldboy (2003, Korean)

The Life of Others (2006, German)

Princess Mononoke (1997, Japanese)

(Source: O2 Filmes/Disclosure)Source: O2

In addition, see which are the most watched foreign language series in the world:

La Casa de Papel (2017, spanish)

dark (2017, German)

round 6 (2021, Korean)

The Bridge (2011, Swedish)

Elite (2018, Spanish)

kingdom (2019, Korean)

The Mechanism (2018, Portuguese)

gomorrah (2014, Italian)

skam (2015, Norwegian)

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (2019, German)

So, what did you think of the news? Leave your comment below and take the opportunity to share the article on social media!