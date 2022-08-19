Close to Manchester United, Casemiro says goodbye to teammates at Real Madrid | international football

Casemiro’s imminent deal with Manchester United generates mockery on social networks; Look

After the coach’s interview, which made it clear that the transfer must take place, Casemiro was left out of the list of related players for the clash against Celta de Vigo, this Saturday. He will not travel with the squad, and, in this way, he will be able to facilitate the procedures for leaving for Manchester United.

Search for a new challenge could make Casemiro leave Real Madrid for Manchester United

The European press, through various vehicles, assures that Casemiro’s departure to United is a matter of time. The journalist specializing in transfers Fabrizio Romano indicated that the English club has reached a total agreement with Real Madrid and will pay 60 million euros, with a further 10 million in bonuses in case of goals reached. In this way, the total value of the transaction could reach 70 million euros (about R$ 365 million at the current price).

– I talked to him this morning. Want to experience a new challenge, have a new opportunity. The club understands, for what it has done and for the person it is. There are negotiations, nothing is official, but his willingness to leave is clear. If there is an agreement, we will have resources to replace him – said Ancelotti at a press conference this Friday.

Casemiro would sign a contract until 2026 with Manchester United, with the option of renewal for another year. He would have one of the highest salaries in the squad, on the same level as goalkeeper De Gea, but below Cristiano Ronaldo.