Clube do Remo makes a deal and sends 5 more athletes away

The boat of those dismissed from the Clube do Remo only increases. After dismissing them from forwards Brenner, Bruno Alves and right-back Celsinho, now it was the turn of right-back Ricardo Luz, and midfielders Marco Antônio, Pablo Roberto, Soares and Erick Flores to make their departures from Baenão. The information was confirmed by a source in the report.

As we were told, four will still receive 15 working days in the September salary. Therefore, the Blue Lion has no pending issues with these players. The situation of the other athletes who are still in the club is being evaluated. With contracts until next season, only the goalkeeper Vinícius, the side Rony, the midfielders Pingo and Paulinho Curuá, the forward Ronald and the athletes of the basic categories.

Of the new ones released, midfielder Erick Flores is the oldest. He arrived in 2021 and won a Campeonato Paraense and a Copa Verde. However, he was also in the embarrassment of the relegation of the Azulinos from Serie B to C, in addition to suffering from numerous injuries. With the remista shirt, there were 54 games and seven goals scored. For a while, he was a reference along with Gedoz, but his performance dropped and he had an underwhelming season.

Erick Flores had a big drop in income | Samara Miranda/Remo

Ricardo Luz made his second spell at Remo. Returning to Baenão after two years, there were 24 games and the confrontation of injuries, losing 4 games of the final stretch of the qualifying phase of the national competition. Signed in 2021, Marco Antônio played 18 matches in 2022, but had only four appearances in Terceirona, where he scored one goal.

Pablo Roberto and Soares arrived with two games to go before the end of the first phase. The reinforcements were another last shot of desperation from the Remist board. Both played two games, but failed to save the Son of Glory and Triumph from the vexatious elimination. The barge should increase even more in the coming days.

