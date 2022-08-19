clubs express support for former player

Former goalkeeper Emerson Ferretti, who revealed he was homosexual to the podcast “Nos Amários dos Vestiários”, gained the support of clubs he defended during his career as a football player.

One of them was Bahia, which had the athlete between 2000 and 2005. On Twitter, the profile of the northeastern team highlighted the archer’s achievements in the team and valued the fight against prejudice.

“Maximum respect, Emerson. The club’s record number of games in a row is in the Idol Hall of the Bahia Museum, is twice champion of the Northeast, best goalkeeper in Brazil in 2001 and now becomes another important voice in the fight against prejudice. Football , like life, there is room for everyone,” the page wrote.

Grêmio, responsible for revealing the gaucho Emerson to the national scene in the late 80’s, also applauded the attitude of the former employee after testimony to the content produced by “ge”.

“A great professional on and off the field! He started here, he was Champion Gaúcho (89/90) and the Copa do Brasil (94), and he also made history in other clubs in Brazil. Now, again, he deserves applause and our support for the fight fair against prejudice. For the right to love and live!”

Emerson also passed through Flamengo, América-RJ, América-RN, Ituano, Bragantino, Juventude and Vitória in his trajectory. He retired in 2007, aged 35.

“They didn’t hire me because I’m gay”

To “In the Dressing Room Closets”, Emerson revealed that being gay directly interfered with his career. He claimed that leaders, upon becoming aware of his sexuality, canceled any type of negotiation.

“I stopped playing when I was 35, I went all the way, I played for several clubs. I know that fame has taken a toll on me. I could have been much more successful. I could have done much more than I did, I could have achieved much more I believe it is very positive (the career), mainly because I managed to face it all, to have survived until the end. The fact of being gay didn’t stop me, I went to the end. But I know of managers who didn’t hire me because I’m gay,” he said.

“Of course there are gays in football, and many choose to get married. That way, they protect themselves, they fit into a pattern that is accepted. They protect themselves from the suspicion of being homosexual and then they manage to survive. But normally, when you do that , ends up leading an unhappy life, making the other person unhappy. I chose not to marry. I chose not to deceive anyone, to face everything alone. Maybe that’s where the fame, the comments… former goalkeeper, now 50 years old.