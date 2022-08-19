Colombia to propose an international fund for the preservation of the Amazon | World

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, said this Thursday (18) that he will ask rich countries and large companies to pay peasants to take care of the Amazon rainforest and restore deforested areas.

On a visit to the city of Leticia, on the border with Brazil (and one of the cities with the most deforestation in the Colombian Amazon), he said that he will take the initiative to the next UN climate conference, COP27, to be held in Egypt in November.

“It is necessary to create a financial fund of approximately US$ 500 million a year (R$ 2.6 billion), permanently for 20 years, so that the world’s large companies and the richest governments can, if they really want to advance in the fight against climate change, finance us through carbon bonds or through direct contributions,” said Petro, at an indigenous school.

With this money, the new government hopes to pay monthly salaries to 100,000 families in the region that allow “the forest to grow where it has already been burned” or protect it where it is vulnerable to rescue 21 million hectares that have been destroyed.

The Amazon basin, with 7.4 million km², covers almost 40% of South America and encompasses nine countries, with an estimated population of 34 million people.

Petro, the first leftist president in Colombia’s history, took office on August 7 with an environmental project that aims to move the country towards clean energy and stop the exploration of new oil wells, among other measures.

In a speech in the rain, the president also ordered law enforcement to capture the “great predators of the Amazon rainforest” and respond immediately to any fire.

“The public force here simply has to stop the big capital that is moving to burn the Amazon rainforest. I don’t want the peasants to be hit,” he said.

Destruction in the Colombian Amazon

Colombia is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world and the most dangerous for environmental leaders, who are frequent targets of the protracted armed conflict, according to the NGO Global Witness.

Between 2018 and 2021, the country lost an area of ​​7,018 km² due to deforestation, slightly larger than the size of the city of São Paulo, according to the UN.

Most of the devastated forests were recorded in the Amazon.