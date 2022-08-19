Colombia to propose international fund for the preservation of the Amazon

O Colombia’s leftist Gustavo Petro, announced this Thursday (18) that it will ask rich countries and large companies to pay peasants to take care of the Amazon rainforest and recover deforested areas.





Petro, visiting Leticia (south), capital of the department of Amazonassaid he would take the initiative to the next UN climate conference, COP27, to be held in Egypt in November.





“It is necessary to create a financial fund of approximately 500 million dollars a year, permanently for 20 years, so that the world’s large companies and the richest governments can, if they really want to advance in the fight against climate change, finance us through carbon bonds or through direct contributions,” explained Petro at an indigenous school.





With this money, the new government hopes to pay monthly salaries to “100,000 Amazonian families” that allow “the forest to be born where it has already been burned” or protect it “where it is vulnerable” to “rescue 21 million hectares” destroyed in the sub-region. richest and most biodiverse region on the planet.









The Amazon basin, with 7.4 million km², covers almost 40% of South America and encompasses nine countries, with an estimated population of 34 million people.





O Colombia’s first left-wing president took office on Aug. with an ambitious environmental project that aims to lead the country towards clean energy and stop the exploration of new oil wells, among other measures.





In a speech under heavy rain, the president also ordered law enforcement to capture the “great predators of the Amazon rainforest” and “immediately respond” to any fire.





The public force here simply has to stop the big capital that is moving to burn the Amazon rainforest. I don’t want the peasant to be hit, he asked.





Colombia is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world and the most dangerous for environmental leaders, who are frequent targets of the protracted armed conflict, according to the NGO Global Witness.





Between 2018 and 2021, the country lost an area of ​​7,018 km² due to deforestation, slightly larger than the size of the city of São Paulo, according to the UN.





Most of the devastated forests were recorded in the Amazon.





“If they destroy the Amazon rainforest, one of the biggest sponges of C02 gas that is heating the planet and changing the climate, (…) humanity will end”, warned Petro.

