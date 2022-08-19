“Conversations are quite advanced”; Rodinei is one step away from signing with Brazilian rival and journalist delivers destination

Flamengo is the vice-leader of the Brazilian championship with 39 points, nine less than the first place, palm trees, in which there is a direct confrontation scheduled for next Sunday (21), at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque. However, it is worth noting that last Wednesday (17), Flamengo advanced to the Brazil’s Cup after removing the Atletico-PR in a 1-0 win, with a goal from Pedro after assistance from wheeledwhich is close to leaving the red black.

The right-back has a contract with the Dearest until the end of this season. The board of the Carioca Club even signed a verbal agreement with the athlete for another two years of contract, but according to the journalist Jorge Nicola, off-field problems made the team go back. It is worth noting that with the end of the contract, the player is free to sign a pre-agreement with another team at no cost.

According to the journalist: “A month and a half ago, Flamengo and Rodinei had an agreement to extend the bond, which would only end in December 2024. That is, two more years. Until a photo of Rodinei was circulated at a club, it was very bad for Flamengo fans, as Rodinei was on a low. Flamengo went back, giving up on the contract renewal”.

At the moment wheeled is the holder of the position and has been having strong performances, which has aroused the interest of other national football teams. Jorge Nicola also clarified that the side does not want the contract renewal with the red-black and that he is already close to agreeing with a new club.

“Time passed and Rodinei ended up becoming the absolute starter under the command of Dorival Junior, he has played a lot. Dorival asked for the extension of the contract of the right-back. Rodolfo Landim tried to intercede and talked to Rodinei representatives and heard that he does not want to renew his contract. It is not a tantrum or annoyance, but Rodinei has advanced conversations with Atlético-MG, which does not confirm the negotiations. I can say that the talks are quite advanced, so that Rodinei becomes a free reinforcement at Galo in 2023”, detailed.